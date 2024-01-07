Who are the Commanders-Cowboys announcers on FOX? All about NFL Week 18 game's coverage team

The Washington Commanders will square off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 of the 2023-24 NFL season. The crunch clash is scheduled to commence at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 7, at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be in the booth for the Commanders-Cowboys game on FOX. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters for the contest.

Burkhardt will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Olsen will provide color commentary for the Week 18 game on Sunday.

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys injury report for NFL Week 18

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will start in Week 18 of the 2023-24 NFL season

The Washington Commanders have ruled out Kendall Fuller (knee), Christian Holmes (concussion), Jonathan Allen (knee) and Tariq Castro-Fields (shoulder) for Week 18. The hosts have also listed Andrew Wylie (elbow), Casey Toohill (shoulder) and Kamren Curl (quad) as questionable.

The Commanders are fourth in the NFC East with a 4-12 record. Ron Rivera's side is out of playoff contention but will want to end the season on a positive note.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys have listed Johnathan Hankins (ankle), Dorance Armstrong Jr. (ankle), Chauncey Golston (illness), Tyler Smith (foot) and Juanyeh Thomas (illness) as questionable heading into Week 18.

The Cowboys are leading the NFC East with an 11-5 record. A victory for Mike McCarthy's side in the final regular-season game will see Dallas clinch the divisional title.

How to watch Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys: TV schedule and live stream details

The Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 18 NFL game will air nationally on FOX. Fans in Dallas can watch the game live on the local channel FOX 4 DFW.

The Commanders-Cowboys contest on Sunday can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys

: Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys Stadium : FedExField in Landover, Maryland

: FedExField in Landover, Maryland Date : Sunday, Jan. 7

: Sunday, Jan. 7 Start Time : 4:25 p.m. ET

: 4:25 p.m. ET TV Channel : FOX and FOX 4 DFW (for locals in Dallas)

: FOX and FOX 4 DFW (for locals in Dallas) Streaming: Fubo TV