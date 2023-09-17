Who are the Cowboys-Jets football game announcers for today on CBS? All you need to know about NFL Week 2 game's coverage team

The Dallas Cowboys will square off against the New York Jets in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. The crunch clash is scheduled to begin at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 17, at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the booth for the Cowboys-Jets game on CBS. Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter for the match.

Nantz will serve as the play-by-play announcer, and Romo will provide color commentary for the Sunday Night Football contest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cowboys vs. Jets injury report

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will start in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys have listed wideout Brandin Cooks (ankle) and offensive guard Zack Martin (groin) as questionable for Week 2. Safety Donovan Wilson (calf) and offensive linesman Tyler Smith (hamstring) are doubtful.

The Cowboys got off to a strong start in Week 1, trouncing the New York Giants 40-0. Dak Prescott and co. will be looking to build on their momentum this weekend.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets have listed kicker Greg Zuerlein (groin) as out for Week 2. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been ruled out for the season with an Achilles injury.

All eyes will now be on Zach Wilson. The quarterback led the Jets to a 22-16 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 after Rodgers left the game.

Robert Saleh's side will be hoping to improve to 2-0 when they take on the Cowboys on Sunday.

NFL Week 2: How to watch Cowboys vs. Jets?

The Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets game will be telecast live on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Fans without access can stream the game live on Paramount+ and Fubo TV.

Game: New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys

Stadium: AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+ and Fubo TV

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get the win in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL campaign.