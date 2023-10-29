Who are the Cowboys-Rams announcers on FOX? All about NFL Week 8 game's coverage team

The Dallas Cowboys will be aiming to defeat another Los Angeles club in Week 8 when they play the Rams at AT&T Stadium, having defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in their last game.

FOX will broadcast the game, with Greg Olsen handling analysis and Kevin Burkhardt calling play-by-play. Meanwhile, Erin Andrews and Lisa Salters will be handling sideline reporting.

The Cowboys will enter this game with confidence as they have triumphed in each of their last ten games at the AT&T Stadium. To put things in perspective, their most recent home loss was against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season opener in 2022, losing 19-3.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Rams will be trying to turn around their 3-4 start to the season in order to capitalize on the San Francisco 49ers' recent consecutive defeats to the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns to put themselves in a good position in the division battle.

How to watch Cowboys vs. Rams?

The FOX broadcast of the Week 8 NFL game is available across the air and comes with most cable TV bundles. It can also be streamed live on a number of streaming services.

There are other ways for fans to watch the game: NFL+, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, or SlingTV, which has special offers. Additionally, new customers can stream games for free during their first week of subscription with FuboTV's 7-day free trial.

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Stadium: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Live stream: SlingTV, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, NFL+, DAZN (Canada)

Cowboys injury report against the Rams

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith was restricted throughout practice on Friday and was listed on the team's injury report as questionable. But according to reports released on Saturday, the 32-year-old should be fine to play in Week 8.

The Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas, a safety, was out for the team's most recent game due to a hamstring injury. Nonetheless, he had a solid practice week, suggesting that the 23-year-old will probably be available for the Rams.

Rams injury report against the Cowboys

Due to a hamstring injury, Los Angeles Rams tight end Hunter Long will not play in Week 8. However, ahead of their game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams have a few more worries.

On Friday, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, along with offensive tackles Brian Allen and Rob Havenstein, did not take part in practice. Nevertheless, only he was sidelined due to an injury, since the other two were not available due to rest days.

Both wide receiver Ben Skowronek and linebacker Ernest Jones had limited practice time, so it's likely that judgments will be made about them just before the Cowboys game.