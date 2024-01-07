Who are the Dolphins-Bills announcers on NBC? All about NFL Week 18 SNF game's coverage team

The Miami Dolphins lock horns with the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 of the 2023-24 NFL season. The crunch clash is scheduled to commence at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 7, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth for the Dolphins-Bills game on NBC. Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

Tirico will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Collinsworth will provide color commentary for the Week 18 game on Sunday Night Football.

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills injury report for NFL Week 18

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will start in Week 18 of the 2023-24 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins have ruled out Xavien Howard (foot) and Bradley Chubb (knee) for the Week 18 game on Sunday. The hosts have also listed Raheem Mostert (knee), Jaylen Waddle (ankle), Jerome Baker (knee) and Jevon Holland (knee) as questionable.

The Dolphins are leading the AFC East with an 11-5 record. A win for Miami will see Mike McDaniel's side clinch the divisional title.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills have listed Mitch Morse (illness) as questionable for the Week 18 game. The visitors will start with Josh Allen as their quarterback for Sunday's clash.

The Bills are second in the AFC East with a 10-6 record. Mike McDermott's team is on a four-game win streak and a victory in Week 18 will clinch Buffalo's spot in the playoffs.

Week 18 Sunday Night Football: How to watch Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills live?

The Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Week 18 NFL contest will air on NBC. Fans in Buffalo can catch the game live on the local channel WGRZ.

The Dolphins vs. Bills SNF matchup can also be streamed live on Peacock and Fubo TV.

