Who are the Eagles-Cardinals announcers on FOX? All about NFL Week 17 game's coverage team

The Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals are set to face off in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season. The Eagles are playoff-bound and competing for the number one seed in the NFC Conference, while the Cardinals have long been eliminated from playoff contention.

The announcers for the Eagles-Cardinals game are Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, and Pam Oliver. The trio will be in charge of coverage for the Week 17 matchup.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals: Injury report for NFL Week 17

According to the Philadelphia Eagles' official website, the Super Bowl contenders will be without two players for the game. Eagles' cornerback Darius Slay and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam have been ruled out of Week 17.

Both players are dealing with injuries and couldn't partake in most practice sessions leading up to the game. Furthermore, LB Zach Cunningham is listed as doubtful due to a knee injury.

The versatile linebacker is unlikely to feature in the game, as a "doubtful" listing is usually a synonym for "will not play" in the weekend's game.

As for the Arizona Cardinals, they will need three players for their Week 17 game. The players ruled out for the game are wide receiver Marquise Brown, defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter, and defensive tackle Leki Fotu.

These players are dealing with injuries, and the Cardinals have decided against risking them in Week 17.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals: TV schedule and live stream details

The Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals come into this game with vastly different expectations.

The Eagles will look to smash the Cardinals and improve their chances of ending the 2023 regular season with the one seed in the NFC Conference. While the Eagles have qualified for the postseason, they could still secure the number one seed in the conference and a crucial bye week for the wildcard round.

After their forgettable December, Jalen Hurts and Co. would love a statement win in Week 17.

As for the Arizona Cardinals, they will be content with avoiding a blowout loss to one of the league's best teams. The Cardinals are 3-12 and hold the second-worst record in the NFL. That means they're in a prime position to land a franchise-altering talent in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals could use that pick to select a new quarterback or Marvin Harrison Jr.; the possibilities are endless for one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV

TV: FOX

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET