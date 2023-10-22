Who are the Eagles-Dolphins announcers? All about NFL Week 7 Sunday Night Football game's coverage

In a matchup featuring two of the league's top offenses, the Philadelphia Eagles host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

The game is scheduled to air nationally on NBC, with Cris Collinsworth doing the analysis and Mike Tirico handling play-by-play. Reporting from the sidelines will be handled by Melissa Stark.

After the Dolphins' 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has steered his team to its finest start in over two decades.

Before last week's surprise defeat to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Philadelphia's quarterback Jalen Hurts had won his previous 11 games in the regular season.

How to watch Eagles vs. Dolphins?

Fans can watch the game on television if they have a cable subscription to NBC. It can be live-streamed on Peacock.

Fans can stream the game even without a traditional cable subscription. Among other streaming services, Sunday Night Football can be watched on FuboTV, Sling TV, NFL+, and Hulu + Live TV.

Date and Time: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Live Stream: Peacock, FuboTV, NFL+, DAZN (Canada)

Dolphins injury report against the Eagles

Jalen Ramsey is the lone Miami Dolphins player who has been declared out of the Eagles game on Sunday Night Football.

However, the Dolphins also have a few more questionable players. Cornerback Nik Needham, fullback Alec Ingold, center Connor Williams and cornerback Xavien Howard are all still uncertain to play on Sunday. Needham participated fully for the Dolphins on Friday, so he is likely to play in Week 7.

Eagles injury report against the Dolphins

S Reed Blankenship and CB Bradley Roby of the Philadelphia Eagles have been ruled out for Sunday.

It's likely that other players who appeared in the IR at specific times during the week will participate. Dallas Goedert, Lane Johnson, DeVonta Smith, Jalen Carter, Darius Slay, and DeVonta Smith should all be on the field when the Eagles play the Dolphins.