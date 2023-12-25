Who are the Eagles-Giants announcers on FOX? All about NFL Week 16 game's coverage team

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants are set to face off in a crunch Christmas Day game in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season. Jalen Hurts and Co. will face off against Tommy DeVito and Co. in a game with all the makings of a classic Christmas Day fixture.

Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) will be the announcers for the Eagles-Giants game, and will give critical insights during the matchup between two former Super Bowl champions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants: Injury report for NFL Week 16

According to the Philadelphia Eagles website, the franchise will miss four players for their Christmas Day game.

Which way should Giants next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to get NY back in contention

ILB Zach Cunningham has been ruled out due to a knee injury, guard Landon Dickerson will miss the fixture because of a thumb injury, star cornerback Darius Slay is out with a knee issue, and cornerback Avonte Maddox is out with a pectoral injury.

Furthermore, linebacker Nicholas Morrow's performance in the game is questionable due to an abdominal injury.

As for the New York Giants, they will be without offensive tackle Evan Neal and defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches due to ankle and knee injuries, respectively. Both players missed team practice this week and won't be risked against the Eagles.

Lawrence Cager, Dexter Lawrence, A'Shawn Robinson, Gary Brightwell, and Isaiah Hodgins are questionable for the fixture.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants: TV schedule and live stream details

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants will play on Christmas Day in 2023. Both teams come into the game fresh off losses and want to give their fans something to cheer about.

Philadelphia is coming off a bitterly disappointing loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. Jalen Hurts and Co. dropped the game 20-17, continuing their rotten luck against the Seahawks. They'll seek to get the dub against the Giants and reclaim control of their division.

As for New York, they are coming off a 24-6 drubbing against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints were utterly dominant, and Brian Daboll's side stood no chance. Tommy DeVito and Co. will hope for better luck against a vulnerable Philadelphia Eagles side on Christmas Day.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: FOX

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET