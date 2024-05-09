Who is Gable Steveson? NFL shows interest in professional wrestler post-WWE release

According to reports, Gable Steveson has been attracting interest from NFL franchises since he was released from the WWE. The professional freestyle and folkstyle wrestler was signed by WWE from 2021 to 2024 but featured in just one televised game before the organization let him go.

Steveson has quite the build, with his six-foot-one build and 265 lb figure looking perfect for American football. Hence, it's unsurprising that the two-time NCAA Division I Wrestling champion is getting calls from the league.

Gable Steveson is an Olympic gold medalist

Gable Steveson earned national acclaim when he won the 125 kg freestyle wrestling gold medal for the USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Following his heroics at the Games, Steveson was approached by a scout from the Buffalo Bills to consider transitioning to American football.

The Portage, Indiana-born wrestling star declined the offer and focused on carving out a respectable wrestling career, dominating the NCAA and Big Ten Championships.

On graduating from college, he was recruited by the WWE but never really broke out in the organization.

Another WWE star once attempted to transition to the NFL

Gable Steveson isn't the first WWE alum to consider a career change to American football. In 2004, WWE superstar Brock Lesner tried out for the Minnesota Vikings.

Before his tryout, Lesner participated in the NFL Combine and did a decent job for an athlete who had not played football since high school.

However, a collision with a minivan while he was riding his motorcycle resulted in numerous injuries that affected his participation in the gridiron.

Lesner went on to play in numerous preseason games for the Vikings, but he was released ahead of the regular season. He got an invitation to prove his worth in NFL Europa for the Vikings, but he declined the offer to spend more time with his family.

Gable Steveson has an uphill task to make an NFL roster. He hasn't played organized football in years, and there's no telling how he would transition from folkstyle and traditional wrestling to professional football.

It will be interesting to see whether he takes up the offer from a franchise before the start of the preseason.

