Who are Giants-Cowboys game announcers for today on NBC? All about NFC East showdown's coverage team

The New York Giants will square off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season at MetLife Stadium in New York. The highly-anticipated game between the two NFC East rivals is scheduled to be played on Sunday, Sept. 10

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth for the game, which will be broadcast live on NBC. Melissa Stark will report on the game from the sidelines.

Tirico will serve as the play-by-play announcer, and Collinsworth will provide color commentary during the contest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Giants vs. Cowboys injury update

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

The New York outfit has listed Darren Waller as questionable for Sunday night's game. The tight end has been struggling with a hamstring injury.

The hosts have also announced cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), safety Gervarrious Owens (hamstring) and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) as doubtful.

Daniel Jones will start at quarterback for the Giants this weekend. Saquon Barkley will lead the charge for New York from the offensive backfield.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys have listed Tyron Smith (ankle) and Sam Williams (toe) as questionable for the Week 1 game. The team has also announced that Tyler Smith (hamstring) and Donovan Wilson (calf) are doubtful.

However, veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis returned from a foot injury that he suffered last week and should be good to start.

The visitors are expected to start with Dak Prescott as their quarterback. Wideout CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Cooks are said to be some of his key targets for the upcoming game on Sunday.

NFL Week 1: Where to watch Giants vs. Cowboys?

Fans can watch the contest broadcast live on NBC. The game will begin on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Fans without access to cable can live stream the game on different platforms. The game can be streamed on Peacock, ESPN+, NFL+, fuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.