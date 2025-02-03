Who are the least-paid players on Chiefs roster at Super Bowl 59?

The Kansas City Chiefs are stacked with perennial Pro Bowlers, All-Pro stars, and a handful of future Hall of Famers. This shouldn't be a surprise, as the Chiefs are two-time reigning Super Bowl champions looking to make it a three-peat when they face the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

While Kansas City has some of the best-paid players in the league, the team also has a few players earning the minimum permissible for a full-time roster addition. Let's spotlight these players ahead of the big game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Who are the least-paid players on the Kansas City Chiefs roster at Super Bowl 59?

Two players earn the least in the current Kansas City Chiefs squad. They are starting punter Matt Araiza and backup kicker Spencer Shrader. Both players are currently on one-year deals worth $795,000, the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement minimum pay for being part of the 53-player roster.

Matt Araiza is a former college football standout and earned the nickname "Punt God" during his time with the San Diego State Aztecs. He earned the 2021 Ray Guy Award and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

The 2x defending champs signed Araiza before the 2024 NFL season, and he's been a solid addition to the franchise. Araiza played in all 17 games during the regular season, and his performances gained him an alternate spot in the Pro Bowl. Instead, he'll be preparing for his first appearance in the Super Bowl as they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9, 2025.

Spencer Shrader is the other Chiefs player on the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement minimum contract. Shrader joined the team after starting kicker Harrison Butker got hurt and was placed on the injured reserve.

The former Notre Dame placekicker has performed admirably in his limited time on the gridiron. Shrader's welcome to the league moment was a game-winning field goal against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 to secure a 30-27 win for the back-to-back defending champs. He'll serve as the backup to Butker in this year's Super Bowl.

