Who are the Lions-Buccaneers announcers on NBC? NFL's NFC Divisional Round Game coverage explored

The Detroit Lions will square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2023-24 NFL playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 21. The eagerly-awaited NFC Divisional Round game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth on NBC for the Lions-Buccaneers game. Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter for the Divisional Round contest.

Tirico will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Collinsworth will provide color commentary for the crunch NFC game on Sunday.

NFL Playoffs: Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report for NFC Divisional Round game

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff will start in the NFL Playoff contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions narrowly beat the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card game to reach the Divisional Round. However, they will be without wideout Kalif Raymond (knee) for their second postseason game.

The hosts have also listed Sam LaPorta (knee) and James Houston (ankle) for Sunday's game. Star quarterback Jared Goff will continue to lead the offense for the Lions in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down the Philadelphia Eagles in their Wild Card matchup. However, the Buccaneers have listed Shaquil Barrett (ankle), Chase Edmonds (toe) and John Wolford (illness) as questionable heading into their second postseason game.

Baker Mayfield will start as Tampa Bay's quarterback for the Divisional Playoff round game against the Lions.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers? TV schedule and live stream details for NFC Divisional Round game

The Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL playoff game will air nationally on NBC. The Divisional Round matchup will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 21.

Fans without cable access can live stream the Lions-Buccaneers contest on Peacock and Fubo TV.

Game : Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Stadium : Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan Date : Sunday, Jan. 21

: Sunday, Jan. 21 Start Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Streaming: Peacock and Fubo TV