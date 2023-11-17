Who is Mark Andrews' backup, Isaiah Likely? Ravens TE in spotlight after $56,000,000 star's injury on TNF

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews suffered an ankle injury during Thursday Night Football's 34-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Although an official statement has not been issued yet, Andrews is projected to miss the rest of the season.

According to head coach John Harbaugh, the team is concerned about potential damage along with Andrews' first assessment of a high-ankle sprain. On Friday, a scan will verify the degree of the damage.

Backup tight end Isaiah Likely should get more playing time if Andrews is sidelined for the duration of the Ravens season.

Likely was selected by the Ravens out of Coastal Carolina in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Likely was born and raised in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He attended Malden High School to play football before moving to Everett High School for his final year in high school.

Likely led his team in receiving touchdowns in the 2021 season while playing collegiate football at Coastal Carolina, which was significant for his draft standing prior to the 2022 NFL draft. In the end, the 23-year-old tight end was selected 139th overall in the fourth round.

Likely in his second season as a professional. He played in 16 games last season, starting two, and he demonstrated why he could be a star for the Ravens following a respectable rookie campaign. In 2022, he finished with 36 catches for 373 receiving yards and three TDs.

The Ravens' next game is scheduled for November 26 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and Likely is expected to start that contest.

What happened to Mark Andrews?

Mark Andrews sustained an injury early in Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Logan Wilson, Cincinnati's linebacker, hit the tight end with a hip-drop tackle that left Andrews wobbling in discomfort on the ground close to the goal line. Just before the first quarter ended, he was declared out of the match.

Following the contest, which Baltimore won 34–20, John Harbaugh stated that Mark Andrews' injury is severe and that "it looks like a season-ending injury."

In recent months, there has been debate in the NFL regarding the hip-drop tackle. In last season's postseason, quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a high ankle sprain from a similar tackle. There were debates following the injury over whether or not such kind of tackle ought to be prohibited.

A hip-drop tackle occurs when a defender pulls an opponent down with his weight, frequently trapping their legs under. It might not be long until we no longer see the hip-drop tackle in the NFL, given how much it has contributed to a number of recent high-profile injuries.

If Mark Andrews is ultimately determined to miss the remainder of the season, the Ravens will suffer a significant blow. The tight end has been an integral part of the team's offense since being selected by the team in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. Since then, he has led the team in receiving yards for three seasons and been chosen to three Pro Bowls.