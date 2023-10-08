Who are the Patriots-Saints announcers on CBS? All about NFL Week 5 game's coverage team

On Sunday, October 8th, at 1 PM EST, the New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots will square off at Gillette Stadium.

CBS will broadcast the Patriots versus Saints game, with Kevin Harlan calling the play-by-play, Trent Green doing the analysis, and Melanie Collins covering from the sidelines.

The New England Patriots endured a humiliating 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 4 game. The group will be eager to move past that tragic match, which will be remembered as one of the most devastating defeats in head coach Bill Belichick's otherwise very successful tenure.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots suffered defeat against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4

On the other hand, the Saints won against the Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers, the Saints, to start the season. However, after the first two games, the club lost its next two games.

Prior to falling at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday in a crucial NFC South matchup, the Saints lost 18-17 to the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago.

How to watch Saints vs Patriots in Week 5?

One of the simplest ways to livestream NFL games televised on CBS if you don't have a cable TV plan is by signing up for Paramount+. On all of its membership categories, this platform provides access to all NFL games that are regionally and nationally broadcast on CBS.

The basic plan of Paramount+, which also offers a 7-day free trial to customers, costs $5.99, while the premium plan, which includes all local CBS stations, costs $11.99 per month.

The New Orleans Saints will play against the New England Patriots today

The information you need to watch the New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints game today is provided below.

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 8, 1:00 p.m. ET

Stadium: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

TV: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline reporter)

Live stream: NFL+, YouTube TV through NFL Sunday Ticket, Paramount+, DAZN (Canada)