Who played for 49ers and Bills? August 4 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

The NFL Immaculate Grid is back to test your knowledge of renowned players and their affiliations with different teams in the league. This intriguing puzzle pushes you to showcase your expertise about athletes who have displayed their talents across multiple teams.

Today's edition of the puzzle highlights players who had the rare opportunity to don both the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills jerseys. One prominent figure fitting this puzzle perfectly is none other than Jordan Matthews.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 4

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Jordan Matthews as the 42nd overall pick in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. He quickly made an impact on the Eagles' offense, spending five seasons with the team, split into two stints. From 2014 to 2016 and then returning in 2018 to 2019, Matthews showcased his skills in 62 games, starting 39 of them.

Throughout his time with the Eagles, he proved to be a reliable wide receiver, making an impressive 249 catches for 3,006 yards and scoring 21 touchdowns.

Wild Card Round - Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears

In 2017, Matthews had a brief stint with the Buffalo Bills, where he continued to demonstrate his talent. Despite playing in only 10 games, he started 7 of them and managed to catch 25 receptions for 282 yards, scoring one touchdown.

In 2019, Matthews took his talents to the San Francisco 49ers, where he remained for three seasons. As of now, Jordan Matthews is a free agent, with the 2021 season being his last with the 49ers.

You might also like - What happened to John Ross? Reasons for ex-Bengals WR’s early retirement explored

NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 4 solutions

With the inclusion of Jordan Matthews, one part of the Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Without further ado, here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for August 4.

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 4

Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills - Tyler Matakevich Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers - John Kuhn 1000+ yards Receiving season for Pittsburgh Steelers - Antonio Brown San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills - Jordan Matthews San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers - Gabe Wilkins 1000+ yards Receiving season for San Francisco 49ers - Deebo Samuel Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills - Kingsley Jonathan Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers - Josh Sitton 1000+ yards Receiving season for Chicago Bears - Allen Robinson