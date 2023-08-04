Who played for the Bears and Packers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 4

The NFL Immaculate Grid is a fantastic tool to see how well-versed football fans are on player biography. Filling out the grid will be simpler for those who keep track of roster additions and transactions.

The Immaculate Grid for August 4 contains players who have experience with both the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. The two clubs are tied for the top two slots in terms of all-time victories; Chicago had held first place since 1921 until the Packers surpassed them in a 2022 season matchup versus the Bears.

In the spotlight, we have Edgar Bennett, a former running back in the NFL who was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 1992 NFL Draft after playing college football at Florida State. He was a Chicago Bears player as well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Packers History @HistoricPackers Dec. 31, 1995: Antonio Freeman's 76-yard punt return TD sparks Packers to 37-20 Wild Card win over Falcons. Despite Atlanta's 360 total yards, Green Bay gets offensive TDs from Edgar Bennett, Robert Brooks, Mark Chmura, and Dorsey Levens to outduel high-powered Falcon offense. pic.twitter.com/r7YGzQGzOy

Bennett spent the bulk of the time he played with the Green Bay Packers. Bennett, a running back and wide receiver, was well-known for his adaptability, powerful rushing, and dependable pass-catching skills. During his tenure, the Green Bay Packers had a strong offense and were very successful, winning Super Bowl XXXI. He was a vital element of that offense.

Bennett participated in 80 regular-season outings and made 62 starts during his five years in Green Bay. He gained 3,353 yards on the ground and 242 through catches. Additionally, he participated in 10 playoff games and started all, carrying for a total of 561 yards and catching 31 receptions.

Bennett entered coaching after his playing days in the NFL ended. Bennett has won two Super Bowls—Super Bowl XXXI in 1996 and Super Bowl XLV in 2010—and earned 11 division championships in his playing and coaching careers. He has also participated in six conference championship games.

Immaculate grid for August 4: Steve McMichael also played for both the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers

Steve McMichael played in the NFL for 14 years. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro. With Chicago Bears, he won the Super Bowl XX. He was a defensive tackle who also played for the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots.

In his time in the league, McMichael recorded 95 sacks, 92.5 of which came while he was an integral part of the Chicago Bears. He assisted the group in making seven postseason trips and winning the Super Bowl XX title in 1986.

After retiring from NFL, McMichael also entered the world of professional wrestling. He spent many years appearing frequently on Chicago sports talk radio.