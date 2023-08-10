Who played for both Dolphins and Packers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 10

In today's Immaculate grid, we examine players who have played for the Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers.

Both the Dolphins and Packers are respectable NFL teams with playoff hopes. The Packers just missed the playoffs in 2022, but they'll try to make amends this year.

Former NFL tight end Marvin Fleming spent 12 years on the field. He played for Vince Lombardi and Don Shula, two of the best NFL managers, throughout the course of his seven-year stint with the Green Bay Packers and five years with the Miami Dolphins. Fleming's role as a starter under those two coaches is arguably the best endorsement of his talent.

Ronald B. Saunders @BlackBuzzNews Although in the Marvin Fleming era the Packers and Dolphins ran the ball more, Mr Fleming never dropped a pass when thrown his way.

Fleming quickly established himself as a valued member of Green Bay and was crucial to the offense throughout the 1960s.

Fleming caught important throws and contributed to the Packers' success as a whole, which helped the team win two Super Bowls in 1966 and 1967. He gave Packers quarterbacks a dependable option because he was well-known for both his pass-catching and blocking abilities.

Fleming played for the Dolphins from 1970 to 1974, when he furthered his development as a versatile player and added to the team's accomplishments. He played for the Miami team that won Super Bowl VII, capping the NFL's lone undefeated campaign in 1972.

NFL immaculate grid for August 10: Josh Sitton also played for both the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers

Former NFL guard Josh Sitton played collegiate football for the UCF Knights. In the fourth round of the 2008 NFL Draft, he was chosen by the Green Bay Packers.

Josh Sitton participated in four Pro Bowls and helped the Packers win Super Bowl XLV. He also spent a single season with the Miami Dolphins and a further two with the Chicago Bears. Sitton retired in 2019. He played for 11 years.

In addition to all 13 playoff games in which his teams competed, including Super Bowl XLV, Sitton started 112 of the 121 regular-season contests for the Packers. He started more games than any other offensive guard for the Packers from 2009 to 2015. Sitton received second-team AP All-Pro accolades on three occasions while playing in Green Bay.