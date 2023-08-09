Who played for Saints and Bengals? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 9

Take an intriguing trip as we explore the lives of two NFL players who, during their distinguished professional playing days, proudly wore the colors of both the Cincinnati Bengals and the New Orleans Saints.

NFL defensive end Trey Hendrickson is currently a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. The New Orleans Saints picked him 103rd overall in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft after watching him play college football at Florida Atlantic.

Prior to leaving the Saints after the 2020 campaign, Hendrickson played for the team for four years. Ahead of the 2021 season, he inked a four-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, and he got right to work with his new team.

Hendrickson established a new club mark with a career-high 14 sacks in his first year with the organization, helping the Bengals reach their third Super Bowl berth in franchise history, and was selected to his first Pro Bowl.

In his first two campaigns in Cincinnati, the player recorded 22 sacks, sitting eighth in the league during that time. He is tied for sixth place in forced fumbles with six and is sixth in pressures with 80.

NFL immaculate grid for August 9: Brandon Tate also played for both the New Orleans Saints and Cincinnati Bengals

The New England Patriots selected retired wide receiver Brandon Tate out of North Carolina in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft. Subsequently, he played for the New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Tate had 33 catches on 56 attempts while playing receiver for the Bengals, resulting in 469 yards and three scores over five years. The talented wide receiver showed off his agility and quickness throughout the course of 80 games, returning 153 punts for 1411 yards and one score.

He was a return specialist who helped his sides gain advantageous field positions and frequently flipped the tide in their favor when necessary.

Tate continued to be active in football after he stopped playing professionally by mentoring and teaching future sportsmen. In order to help prospective athletes improve their abilities and be successful, he has offered his expertise and insights.