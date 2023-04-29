Who are Roschon Johnson's parents? All you need to know about new Bears RB's family 

The Chicago Bears selected Roschon Johnson in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 112th overall pick. The running back played four seasons with the Texas Longhorns and will now take the step up to the big league.

Since Johnson has now made it to the NFL, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life.

Roschon is the youngest son of Schwanna and Ronald Johnson. His two older brothers are Dorian and Jeremiah.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ronald was always inclined towards getting his children involved in sports activities. He was the one who initially spotted the talent in his youngest son.

Moreover, Roschon would never attempt to cross his father like his brothers. According to Ronald, Roschon always had the desire to learn more about football.

Ronald once recalled the time Roschon was 12 and getting prepared for a big game. He found a tape on the internet of the opposing team and asked his dad for help on how to attack the opponent.

Meanwhile, Roschon's mother Schwanna helped him with the nutrition that he needed to play football.

Both Ronald and Schwanna encouraged Roschon to play football during his time in college. Hence, it was no surprise that they were absolutely delighted on realizing that he was going to play in the NFL in the 2023-23 season.

Roschon Johnson NFL Draft projection: Why did the Chicago Bears draft a running back in the 4th round?

Texas Longhorns RB Roschon Johnson

In the 2022 season, Roschon Johnson rushed 93 times for 554 yards, scoring five touchdowns on the ground. Additionally, he caught 14 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown.

The Chicago Bears were seemingly impressed with Johnson's stats and physicality. His strength, toughness, mental makeup, and ability to contribute on special teams, all made him an appealing option for them.

At 6-feet, 219 pounds, Johnson is a lethal running back who should pair nicely with Khalil Herbert. Johnson is also expected to link up well with Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes