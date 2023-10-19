Who are the Saints-Jaguars announcers on Amazon Prime Video? All about NFL Week 7 TNF game's coverage team

This week's Thursday Night Football matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) and the New Orleans Saints (3-3) will take place at Caesars Superdome and is set to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Amazon Prime Video will once again host Thursday Night Football for the 2023–2024 NFL season. Tonight, Kaylee Hartung will be the sideline reporter, Kirk Herbstreit will be the commentator, and Al Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer.

In addition to former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, All-Pro tackle Andrew Whitworth, and host Charissa Thompson, Taylor Rooks and Michael Smith will also participate in the coverage of all Thursday night games this season.

The Jags are on some sort of winning streak after winning their last three games, two of which set a record for the first back-to-back victories abroad. The Saints, who have lost three of their last four games, will be trying to end their own dismal run. The Saints can, however, draw encouragement from their 34-0 thrashing of the New England Patriots in Week 5.

Nothing is ever guaranteed in the NFL, as has been demonstrated over and over again, therefore be sure to keep up with all the action in today's Thursday Night Football game.

How to live stream Saints vs Jaguars?

On Thursday, October 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints will face off.

This season, Thursday Night Football games will exclusively be available on Amazon Prime Video. New subscribers can watch today's game between the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars for free thanks to Amazon's 30-day trial offer.

Two of the more affordable options for NFL fans without a subscription to Amazon Prime are live TV streaming subscriptions to Sling TV or FuboTV, which also offer a 7-day free trial.

Fans may access live NFL games on their smartphones and tablets with NFL+ as well.

Here is all the information you need to watch the game:

Date and Time: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

Live stream: Amazon Prime, NFL+, FuboTV, SlingTV, DAZN (Canada)