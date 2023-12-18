Who are the Seahawks-Eagles announcers on ESPN and ABC? All about NFL Week 15 MNF game's coverage

The Seattle Seahawks will lock horns with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game will commence at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 18, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the booth on ESPN and ABC. Lisa Salters will be the sideline reporter for the Monday Night Football contest. Buck will serve as the play-by-play announcer, and Aikman will provide color commentary for the game.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles injury report for NFL Week 15

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is listed as questionable for the NFL Week 15 MNF game against Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are third in the NFC West with a 6-7 record. Pete Carroll's side is still in contention for the playoffs but will need to win its remaining four games to realistically stand a chance at making the postseason.

The Seahawks have listed Jamal Adams (knee), Nick Bellore (knee), D'Wayne Eskridge (ribs), Devon Witherspoon (hip) and starting quarterback Geno Smith (groin) as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles lead the NFC East with a 10-3 record. Nick Sirianni's side has already qualified for the postseason but will look to end its two-game losing streak in Week 15.

The Eagles have ruled out Zach Cunningham (knee), Cam Jurgens (pectoral) and Darius Slay (knee) for Monday's game against Seattle. Star quarterback Jalen Hurts (illness) is also listed as questionable for the MNF contest

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles: TV schedule and live stream details for Week 15

The Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 15 NFL game will air on ESPN and ABC. The contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles

: Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles Stadium : Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington Date : Monday, Dec. 18

: Monday, Dec. 18 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : ESPN and ABC

: ESPN and ABC Streaming: Fubo TV