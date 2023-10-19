Who is singing the National Anthem at Saints vs Jaguars? NFL Week 7 TNF Preview

The New Orleans Saints will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 19, at Caesars Superdome.

Who is singing the National Anthem at Saints vs Jaguars?

Tarriona "Tank" Ball will sing the national anthem before Saints vs Jaguars Week 7 NFL game

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As per the official Saints website, two-time Grammy Award winner Tarriona "Tank" Ball will perform the national anthem before the Saints vs. Jaguars clash Thursday. Fans at Caesars Superdome can also enjoy a halftime performance by rock band Sister Hazel.

NFL Week 7: Saints vs Jaguars TNF Preview

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

The Saints are third in the NFC South with a 3-3 record. They will be looking to bounce back from their 20-13 defeat to the Houston Texans in Week 6.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars are leading the AFC South with a 4-2 record. They are on a three-game win streak after victories against the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts.

NFL Week 7: Where to watch Saints vs Jaguars?

The Saints vs Jaguars matchup will be broadcast nationally live on Amazon Prime. Fans in New Orleans can watch the game locally on WDSU (Channel 6), while those in Jacksonville can catch the matchup live on WJAX (Channel 47).

Saints vs Jaguars injury report

The New Orleans Saints have some major injury concerns heading into Week 7. The hosts will be without tight end Jawuan Johnson (calf), safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), offensive tackle Landon Young (hip), left guard James Hurst (ankle), and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (concussion).

Linebacker Demario Davis and safety Tyrann Mathieu are listed as questionable. However, the good news is that quarterback Derek Carr should be able to start after recovering from a shoulder injury.

The Jacksonville Jaguars also have injury woes of their own ahead of their clash against New Orleans. The visitors have ruled out cornerback Tyson Campbell, wide receiver Zay Jones, offensive lineman Walker Little and defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton.

Right guard Brandon Scherff is questionable for Thursday's contest. However, quarterback Trevor Lawrence should be fit enough to start.