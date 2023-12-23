Who are the Steelers-Bengals announcers on NBC? All about NFL Week 16 game's coverage team

When the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals square off in an AFC North game on Saturday, both teams will start backup quarterbacks at center.

The Steelers prevailed against Cincinnati in their most recent meeting, which took place on November 26. Although he was unable to clinch a victory in that game, quarterback Jake Browning made his first career start for the Bengals and went on to win his next three games.

The Steelers have not won any of their last three games while Browning has guided the Bengals to three straight victories.

In light of quarterback Joe Burrow's injury, which ended his season roughly five weeks ago, a Bengals victory tonight would increase their chances of qualifying for the postseason. It would be an impressive feat if they can pull it off.

Let's discuss the broadcast information you require for the upcoming Bengals vs. Steleers game.

Who are the announcers for Bengals vs Steelers?

On Saturday, December 23, at 4:30 p.m. ET, the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will start their game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The game will air nationally on NBC. Todd Blackledge will be the analyst, Noah Eagle will call the plays, and Kathryn Tappen will cover the game from the sidelines.

How to watch and stream Steelers vs Bengals on Saturday?

This season, the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers faced off in a Week 12 match at Paycor Stadium. Pittsburgh emerged victorious in that match.

The Steelers have lost their past three games since then, while the Bengals have won their last three. Which team will prevail in their Week 16 matchup in Pittsburgh as the playoff race heats up?

The game will be broadcast on NBC and will kick off on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Live streaming of the match will also be accessible on Peacock, Sling TV, and other platforms.

All the full details you need to know ahead of the game are below:

Date: Saturday, December 23

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA

TV: NBC

Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (color analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, SlingTV

Referee: Craig Wrolstad