Why did Colts sign Daniel Jones despite having Anthony Richardson? Exploring reasons behind QB’s $14,000,000 move

The Indianapolis agreed to sign Daniel Jones on a one-year, $14 million deal, reports confirmed on Tuesday. The quarterback, who will get $6 million in guaranteed money, was released by the Minnesota Vikings this offseason and has found a new home for the 2025 season.

However, as the Colts already have a young talented quarterback in Anthony Richardson, some questioned why Indy opted to make a move for Jones.

Why did Colts sign Daniel Jones?

Former Minnesota Vikings QB Daniel Jones - Source: Imagn

The Colts signed Daniel Jones to add more competition for Anthony Richardson as the starting quarterback. There will be an interesting battle between the two in the offseason to get the QB1 role.

Jones had a tumultuous start to the 2024 season when he was the starting quarterback for the New York Giants. He was released in November after failing to live up to expectations.

In a shade under six years at New York, Jones had 69 career starts and completed 64% of his passes, recording with 70 touchdowns to 47 interceptions. He finished with a 24-44-1 record.

Jones was signed by the Vikings just a few days after being released by the Giants. He didn't see any action for Minnesota in his brief stint with the team, where he was the backup to Sam Darnold, and was released in the offseason.

It will be interesting to see whether Jones can revive his career at Indianapolis. If he fares well in the 2025 season, he could get an extension at the franchise. However, he faces competition from Richardson.

Indy drafted Richardson with the No. 4 pick in 2023. After playing four games as a rookie, he suffered a season-ending AC joint injury which required surgery.

In his second season with the Colts, Richardson struggled with his passing game, completing just 47.7% of his passes. He was also benched during the regular season and replaced by Joe Flacco as Indy's QB1.

Although Richardson returned as the Colts' starter after two games, the team still feels that he needs time to develop his game in the big league. Richardson finished the 2024 season with an underwhelming 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

