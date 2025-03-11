Why did Jets sign Justin Fields? Exploring reasons for Aaron Glenn's $40,000,000 move at QB 

The New York Jets agreed to sign Justin Fields on a two-year, $40 million deal, per reports on Monday. The quarterback will receive $30 million in guaranteed money and is likely to get the starting role at New York next season.

Fields was the backup to Russell Wilson at the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2024 season. However, after just one season at Pittsburgh, Fields is heading to New York to work under new Jets coach Aaron Glenn.

Why did Jets sign Justin Fields?

The Jets signed Justin Fields to replace veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was released last month. New York also reportedly believes that Fields can still show the talent that made him a first-round draft pick in 2021.

The Chicago Bears drafted Fields with the No. 11 overall pick. He played three seasons with them before being traded to the Steelers in the 2024 offseason.

During his time in Pittsburgh, Fields started six games when Wilson was recovering from an injury. He led the team to a 4-2 record in the early phase of the season, which set the tone for the Steelers to qualify for the postseason.

Fields eventually finished the 2024 season with 1,106 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. He also added 289 rushing yards and five touchdowns across 10 games. The Steelers lost to divisional rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, in the Wild Card round.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Fields fares with the Jets in the 2025 season.

With Fields, New York has a signal-caller who has four years of experience in the big league. The quarterback is also a threat with his running game, along with his passing ability.

On Nov. 6, 2022, while playing for the Bears, Fields set the NFL record for the most rushing yards (178) by a quarterback in a regular season game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Jets finished with a dismal 5-12 record last season. They will hope that Fields can help turn things around for them with his dual threat ability in the 2025 season.

How do you think the New York Jets will fare next season with Justin Fields under center? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

