Myles Garrett dropped surprising news about the Cleveland Browns. On Monday, the star defensive end officially requested a trade through NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. His decision comes after eight seasons with the team and marks a potential turning point in his career.

Garrett's statement reveals a deep-seated motivation.

"As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever," Garrett wrote. "These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today. While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent.

"The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

On Tuesday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said they wanted Garrett to "retire here." Berry also suggested plans for a potential third contract with the defensive star.

The Browns' 2024 season provides context. The team had a dismal 3-14 record, which was a stark contrast to previous expectations.

Garrett's contract includes salary-cap hits of $19.7 million and $20.4 million in 2025 and 2026. A $5 million roster bonus is due on March 16, potentially complicating trade negotiations.

Myles Garrett's career in a nutshell

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Myles Garrett's 2024 season speaks volumes about his talent. He finished with 14 sacks, 22 tackles for loss and 84 quarterback pressures. He has achieved unprecedented milestones in NFL history.

Garrett became the first player to record 14 or more sacks in four consecutive seasons. Garrett reached 100 career sacks before turning 29 — a feat unmatched since 1982. His 102.5 career sacks represent the most in Brown's franchise history.

The defensive star boasts an excellent resume: five straight Pro Bowl selections and four first-team All-Pro honors. Most recently, he was named the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

