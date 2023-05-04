Why is the NFL being investigated? Latest lawsuit against league brings concerning issues to light

The NFL has been in the spotlight as of late with a lawsuit from former NFL head coach Brian Flores for racist hiring practices. Once again, the league is facing another lawsuit that's shedding a light on a very troubling matter.

The attorney generals of New York and California announced that they are investigating claims of workplace discrimination at the league.

Attorney Generals Letitia James of New York and Rob Bonta of California referenced lawsuits filed by employees which outlines gender, racial and age bias, sexual harassment and a hostile work surroundings.

Both James and Bonta have given out subpoenas to league executives as part of an investigation into the workplace environment at the the league's corporate offices in both states and not any particular franchises or players.

In a statement, James noted no one should have to deal with any form of harassment within the workplace:

"No person should ever have to endure harassment, discrimination, or objectification in the workplace."

In turn, league officals noted it would work with the investigation but said the claims are "entirely inconsistent with the NFL's values and practices":

"The NFL offices are places where employees of all genders, races and backgrounds thrive. We do not tolerate discrimination in any form."

James and Bonta cited a New York Times story last year that detailed allegations of gender discrimination by over 30 female former league employees.

The women recalled a prejudiced culture at the NFL that they said carried on despite assurances of changes to be made by commissioner Roger Goodell.

Goddell made the assurances after the release of a video that showed then-Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice assaulting his fiancee.

Last November, the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the league and Goodell were sued by the District of Columbia Attorney General for conspiring to fool fans. The lawsuit asserts that each party lied about a probe into "sexual misconduct and a persistently hostile work environment" within the team.

A former NFL Executive shares her story

Theresa Locklear was a former league executive who held the role of director of business intelligence and optimization. She commented that following about the release of Rice's video, managers were informed to speak to their staffs regarding the video and the league's answer to it.

Locklear said that when she met with her team, a male employee named Aaron Jones contended that Rice's fiancée was somewhat at fault since she had egged Rice on. Other men on the call seemed to agree with Jones.

Jones told the New York Times that he had never talked to Locklear about Rice and would never have insisted that a female was at fault for her assault.

James and Bonta also referenced a lawsuit filed this year by Jennifer Love, a former director for NFL Enterprises. Love labeled her termination last year to revenge for her grievances of "pervasive sexism" and a "boys' club" workplace.

