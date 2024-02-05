Why are Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs getting better practice facility than 49ers for Super Bowl? Exploring reasons behind NFL's decision

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying their week of preparation for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. However, the San Francisco 49ers are less than impressed with theirs.

The Chiefs' practice field is at the Las Vegas Raiders facility, so their preparations are going along nicely. Meanwhile, the 49ers are practicing at UNLV and the field leaves a lot to be desired.

While on the "Pat McAfee Show", ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the 49ers are unhappy with the practice field as it's too "spongey." Schefter also cited that the Super Bowl practice fields are to be checked and pass requirements by December. That said, just a week before the 49ers came to Vegas, the NFL laid sod on the field.

So why do the Chiefs get the Raiders' facilities and the 49ers a college one? Well, as it turns out, the home team in the Super Bowl gets NFL facilities. The away team does not enjoy a similar luxury.

In last year's Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles practiced at the Arizona Cardinals' facility, while the Chiefs were at ASU.

So the 49ers aren't happy, and it appears they have every reason to be. It isn't ideal to have a practice field that isn't up to standard while preparing for the biggest game of the year.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs aiming for back-to-back Super Bowl titles

Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

Not since the 2004 and 2005 season has a team won back-to-back Super Bowls when the New England Patriots managed this feat. This year, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are trying to do the same.

After beating the Eagles 38-35 in last year's Super Bowl, the Chiefs will now try to slay the 49ers juggernaut roster in Las Vegas.

Having a "down" year by their lofty standards in the regular season, the Chiefs posted an 11-6 record. Mahomes had to go the long way in order to get back to the Super Bowl. This postseason, the Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills (away), and Baltimore Ravens (away) to reach the game's biggest stage yet again.

If Patrick Mahomes can continue his form and hoist the Lombardi trophy in Las Vegas, it will be the third time in five years he has managed to deliever a championship. This is an impressive feat, but what would be even bigger is being the first team in nearly two decades to win back-to-back Super Bowls.