Why can't Patrick Mahomes promote Coors Light beer? Explaining intricacies of Chiefs QB's endorsement

All NFL players, including reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes, cannot endorse beer in any capacity. That is due to a provision in the NFL's current rules and regulations prohibiting active players from endorsing beer and related beverages.

However, the team at Coors Light still needed to find a loophole around its latest ad campaign featuring Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs star appeared in an ad with a bear and he never showed nor spoke about beer in any form.

How much did Patrick Mahomes make from endorsements in 2022?

Patrick Mahomes is among the best and most marketable players in the National Football League. The two-time league Most Valuable Player is savvy on and off the Gridiron. He was second in endorsement earnings behind only Tom Brady in 2022.

Mahomes has lucrative endorsement deals with Adidas, Bose, BioSteel, Electronic Arts and Oakley. He made $20 million in endorsements in 2022, a healthy year in the office for the Kansas City Chiefs superstar.

Mahomes is also making major money in the Gridiron, as he is one of the league's best players. He signed the most lucrative contract in National Football League history in 2021 when he inked a 10-year deal with the Chiefs worth $450 million.

Patrick Mahomes' net worth

Patrick Mahomes has an estimated net worth of $70 million and an annual salary of $46 million. Mahomes is one of the most popular athletes in the world and one of the best-paid.

Mahomes is the franchise QB of the reigning NFL Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. He is the face of the franchise. He has achieved a lot in his young NFL career and is only getting better.

Mahomes set the league record for most yards by a quarterback in a season in 2022 with 5,608. He also broke his own Chiefs franchise record for passing yards in a season with 5,250. The elite shot caller isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

