Why was Taylor Swift not at Chiefs game? Exploring pop star's whereabouts

The NFL has been taken over by Taylor Swift ever since began making appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games throughout the season. However, the pop superstar has been absent from seeing her boyfriend, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs.

She was nowhere to be seen in Kansas City's most recent game in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The likely reason is that the pop superstar was wrapping up the final stop of her time in Brazil on her Eras Tour. It would have been nearly impossible for her to make it from Brazil to Las Vegas in time.

Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Raiders by a score of 31-17, with Kelce posting 91 yards on six catches.

The four-time All-Pro did reach a milestone as the only player in franchise history to eclipse 11K receiving yards. Swift liked the post about the accomplishment on the Chiefs' Instagram page:

Travis Kelce has played well this season, especially in the last two games where Swift was in the stands. He had nine receptions for 124 yards against the Denver Broncos in Week 6.

The following week saw the Chiefs star have a career day with 179 yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions versus the Los Angeles Chargers. The team is a perfect 4-0 when she is in attendance.

Travis Kelce traveled to see Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour

The Chiefs had a bye in Week 10 and Kelce took the chance to see Taylor Swift in Argentina. He attended a charity event hosted by teammate Patrick Mahomes before jetting off. He was seen at her concert in the city of Buenos Aires in the VIP tent with her dad.

After the show, Swift was seen running up to Kelce and embracing in a hug and kiss. The couple had a viral moment when they were seen holding hands and leaving a restaurant in Argentina.

With the tour not resuming until Feb. 2024, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will have more time together to spend, possibly during the Christmas holiday season. We will see if the Wildest Dreams singer will attend her fifth NFL game this season as well. Kansas City faces the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 13 on SNF.