Will Aaron Jones play in Week 2? Packers RB’s availability vs. Falcons explored

In Week 1, the Green Bay Packers defeated divisional rival Chicago Bears, but it may have come at the cost of Aaron Jones.

The running back was the Packers' leading rusher and receiver in the 38-20 away win, tallying 41 rushing yards and a touchdown on 9 carries as well as 86 receiving yards and another touchdown on 2 catches. However, he also pulled his hamstring and had to leave the game, forcing him to miss all three practices ahead of Week 2.

Will Aaron Jones play in Week 2?

Aaron Jones vs. the Chicago Bears

As of Friday's injury report, Aaron Jones is questionable for Week 2, which could pose problems.

The Atlanta Falcons have one of the league's most promising running back duos in Tyler Allgaier and Bijan Robinson, who combined for 131 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 24-10 win against the Carolina Panthers. The former even had 27 yards and a touchdown in the air.

But it is not the offense that worries the Packers, but rather the defense. During the offseason, the Falcons raided the Cincinnati Bengals for defensive backs Jessie Bates and Tre Flowers, and they joined forces with AJ Terrell, Jeff Okudah, and Richie Grant to contain Bryce Young.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told A to Z Sports:

"I think all those guys are really solid players. They play a really aggressive scheme, as well. So, they're gonna get up in your face, they'll challenge you, and they do a nice job. They got really good length and size and can run."

Who is Aaron Jones' backup?

AJ Dillon vs the Los Angeles Rams

The Green Bay Packers already have contingency moves in case Jones is forced to sit out Week 2.

AJ Dillon, who came off the board with the team 62nd overall in 2020, is the presumptive favorite to start. In his three years with the team, he already has 1,815 yards and 14 touchdowns on 419 carries.

But the Packers, not wanting to compromise their ground game further, are elevating Patrick Taylor. He had been released during final cuts, but brought back in as a practice player the next day. He has had 120 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries.