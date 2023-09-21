Will Brandon Aiyuk play tonight vs. Giants? 49ers’ WR’s status for Week 3 explored

The San Francisco 49ers have gotten off to a superb start this season, but there are starting to be a few injury concerns, especially with receiver Brandon Aiyuk getting hurt on Sunday.

The 49ers have beaten the Pittsburgh Steelers (30-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (30-23), with Aiyuk being heavily involved as part of Kyle Shanahan's explosive offense.

With the 1-1 New York Giants up next, who themselves have some serious injury issues, it promises to be a rather interesting contest. More so if Brandon Aiyuk isn't suiting up for the 49ers.

Will Brandon Aiyuk play against the Giants?

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

With Brandon Aiyuk dealing with a shoulder injury, he is officially listed as 'questionable' against the Giants. While not too bad right now, it is worth noting that the 49ers didn't practice on Wednesday, so the team couldn't get a good look at him on the field.

Given it is a short week, Shanahan stated, per Nick Wagoner, that Aiyuk would be a game-time decision. Given how the 49ers have started the season, there would be little to no sense in risking him for a Week 3 game.

He will no doubt go through a fitness test pre-game to determine if he is ok to suit up. If there is any doubt, we imagine that the 49ers coaching staff will decide to sit Aiyuk out for the game.

Brandon Aiyuk and 49ers flexing muscles already this season

San Francisco 49ers v Pittsburgh Steelers

The 49ers, before the season started, were considered Super Bowl contenders, and through the first two weeks of the season, we don't see any reason to suggest otherwise.

Beating the Steelers and Rams away from home (although LA is more like a home game nowadays), the 49ers are rolling. So, too, is Aiyuk.

In Week 1, the receiver caught eight passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns and then caught three passes for 43 yards against the Rams. He, like his team, is off to a solid start.

The Giants got blown out by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and then had a superb comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, but this 49ers team is a different beast.

With or without Aiyuk, San Francisco should take care of the Giants and roll to 3-0 on the season.