  Will Bucky Irving play tonight vs the Texans? Bucs RB's status revealed for Week 2 MNF showdown

Will Bucky Irving play tonight vs the Texans? Bucs RB's status revealed for Week 2 MNF showdown

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 15, 2025 14:38 GMT
NFL: JUL 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp - Source: Getty
Will Bucky Irving play tonight vs the Texans? - Source: Getty

Bucky Irving turned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rushing attack into a top unit last season. Irving carried for 1,122 yards on 207 rushes and eight touchdowns in 2024 as a fourth-round rookie. He was also a useful outlet in the passing game with 47 catches for 392 yards.

Irving was not at his explosive best on the ground in the first game of the season against the Atlanta Falcons last week, averaging just 2.6 yards per carry. But he made up for it as a pass receiver, hauling in four passes for eight yards and one touchdown.

Next up for Irving and the Bucs is a trip to Texas to face the Houston Texans on Monday night for their Week 2 game.

Will Bucky Irving play on MNF vs. the Houston Texans?

Bucky Irving is expected to start for the Buccaneers on Monday night. The former Oregon Ducks star did not appear in Tampa Bay's injury report heading into the game.

Rachaad White and Sean Tucker are also expected to see action as the Bucs continue to rotate, but Irving is by far their top option. He will be put to the test against a formidable Texans rushing defense this week, but he has the necessary skill set to make an impact.

While Irving will play, the Buccaneers will have a few notable absences for the game. Both offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) and wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (foot) are sidelined for the game as they continue to recover from injuries suffered in the offseason.

Offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (foot), safety Christian Izien (oblique) and cornerback Benjamin Morrison (quad) are also questionable to play.

How to watch the Texans vs. Buccaneers Week 2 MNF game?

Monday Night Football's Week 2 finale features two games, one of which will be the Houston Texans vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Texans lost 14-9 to the Los Angeles Rams, while the Buccaneers are coming off a 23-20 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 matchups.

The Bucs vs. Texans game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET on Monday. ABC will broadcast the game. Chris Fowler will be the play-by-play commentator, and Dan Orlovsky will be the in-game analyst. Laura Rutledge will interview coaches before and after games as part of her responsibilities as a sideline reporter.

The game will be available on several streaming services, such as ESPN+, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, and FuboTV, for fans who want to watch the action live.

Game info:

Date and Time: Monday, Sept. 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

TV: ABC

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Laura Rutledge

Live Streaming: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

