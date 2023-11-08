Will Deebo Samuel play in Week 10? 49ers WR’s injury status explored

The San Francisco 49ers have been on a three-game losing streak and, in the process, they did not have Deebo Samuel playing in the last two games.

After the star receiver/running back suffered a hairline fracture to his shoulder, he has been on the sidelines, watching his team struggle without him.

The 49ers have lost to the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and then the Cincinnati Bengals in the last couple of weeks. Now they will look to showcase a great performance against Trevor Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars.

But will Samuel be suiting up?

Deebo Samuel Injury Update

There is great news on the horizon for all the 49ers fans out there: Samuel is back on the practice field and is a good bet to return against the Jaguars.

Samuel stated on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams days ago that he is full-go for Sunday's game.

So 49ers fans can breathe easier now as they will have their No. 1 weapon back on offense as they look to halt their three-game skid.

The Jaguars will be no pushovers, but having Samuel back at full fitness will no doubt help San Francisco's chances of winning its sixth game of the season.

Deebo Samuel key to the 49ers finally ending their losing streak?

In the two games that Samuel has missed, the 49ers offense has totaled six turnovers, and while the offense was still getting yards, something was missing.

With Deebo Samuel such a vital part of what the 49ers do in both the run and pass game, Brock Purdy struggled to get others involved in the game despite 347 passing yards vs. the Bengals.

But now, with Samuel back, the offense takes on a whole new look, and for opposing defenses, things have changed drastically.

The Jaguars' defense has created multiple turnovers in five of their eight games this season, and the 49ers will need to be wary of giving Lawrence and co. extra possessions.

Just how much football Deebo Samuel will play is unknown or if he will be on a snap count, but going by how he has looked in practice, he won't be. Of course, we will get a better idea of his health when he gets hit on that shoulder, but for now, the 49ers have their most dangerous weapon back on the field.