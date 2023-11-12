Will Deshaun Watson play today? Browns QB’s status explored for Week 10

In Week 9, quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns made a triumphant return from his shoulder injury, leading his team to a 27-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

The former Houston Texans QB was limited to four drives in Cleveland's Week 6 victory over the Indianapolis Colts due to a reoccurring shoulder issue, which eventually kept him out of three of the previous four games until Week 9. Watson missed the Browns' Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens due to the same shoulder injury.

The Browns survived without Watson by using P.J. Walker as their quarterback. Walker has led the Browns to a 2-1 record after starting in three of the team's eight games; his lone loss came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8.

Given that Deshaun Watson played and scored two touchdowns last week, will the talented quarterback lead the Cleveland Browns (5-3) into today's game against the Ravens (7-2)?

Deshaun Watson's status update: Will the QB start against the Ravens?

Week 4's reverse matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens featured quarterback Deshaun Watson watching from the sidelines and attempting to convey to Thompson-Robinson, the man in his place, what he saw during the game from his point of view.

Though it appears like Watson's ailing throwing shoulder may not have completely healed, he will start today at M&T Bank Stadium.

During the week, Watson stated, "Every day it's a work in progress," clarifying that he is not yet at 100%. "It's just a deal that I have to work at and be focused on every single day in order to make sure that I just try to get as strong and healthy as I possibly can."

Watson is set to play his first game for the Browns at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 10, but since he has a five-year contract that is fully guaranteed, it won't be his last in Cleveland's colors.

When Watson was still with the Houston Texans in 2019, he made his last appearance on Baltimore's turf. In the game, which the Ravens won easily 41–7, Watson was sacked six times.

Watson's performance in Week 9 was excellent, so this game should differ from his previous visit to M&T Bank Stadium.

Against the Arizona Cardinals last week, Watson completed 19 of 30 throws for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

Deshaun Watson has passed for 902 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions this season.