Is Deshaun Watson playing in Week 4? Browns QB’s status explored

Deshaun Watson has been dealing with a shoulder injury throughout the week. The quarterback reportedly picked up the issue while running the ball against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.

The Cleveland Browns were optimistic about Watson making a recovery before their clash against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 1. However, it appears that the signal called hasn't healed completely yet.

Will Deshaun Watson play today vs. Ravens?

Deshaun Watson will not play in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens

As per NFL Network insider Ian Rappaport, Watson will not play against the Baltimore Ravens later on Sunday. The quarterback has been listed as inactive on the team's roster heading into the Week 4 contest at the Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Watson was a limited participant in training on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to his shoulder injury. The Browns had initially listed the signal caller as questionable before changing his status to inactive ahead of their game against Baltimore.

Interestingly, Watson stepped onto the field inside the Cleveland Browns Stadium earlier on Sunday to test his shoulder. He threw about 10 short passes but Cleveland decided not to risk him in Week 4.

Watson hasn't had the best start to the 2023 season. He has completed 65 of his 102 passes for 678 yards and four touchdowns in three games. The 28-year-old has also thrown two interceptions as the Browns sit third in the AFC North with a 3-1 record.

Nonetheless, the Browns are fully aware of Watson's ability and will be hoping to have him back as soon as possible.

Who is Deshaun Watson's backup?

In Watson's absence, Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. The rookie will get his first taste of NFL action on Sunday, against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns picked Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round of the NFL draft this year. The former UCLA star was impressive in training camp and has established himself as Watson's backup at Cleveland.