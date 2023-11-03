Will Jerome Ford play this week? Latest update on Browns RB for Week 9 vs Cardinals 

There were rumors before Week 8 that running back Jerome Ford of the Cleveland Browns might miss a few games due to an ankle injury. However, Ford unexpectedly participated in that game, albeit in a limited way. In the 24-20 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, he had nine rushes for 37 yards.

Here's what Ford remarked following the match:

"I had faith in the process the entire time. After watching me in the first half, the coaches thought I was ready for additional chances in the second. I just went where I needed to be, regardless of how many attempts I would receive."

Ford has played a significant role in the Browns' effective running game this year, but his availability for Week 9 is once again in doubt.

Jerome Ford injury: Will Browns RB play in Week 9 vs. Cardinals?

Although Jerome Ford appears on track to play in Week 9, he only participated in a limited capacity at practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Ford continues his recovery from an ankle strain that reduced his involvement in the game against the Seattle Seahawks last week.

Before Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, the 24-year-old running back would be well-positioned to deal with a heavier workload if upgraded to a full participant on Friday.

Ford will most likely play on Sunday, but it's unclear if he will have an injury designation going into the game.

Due to the injury Ford was carrying last week, Kareem Hunt was able to lead the Browns' backfield in snaps. However, Ford will probably take his place back from Hunt as the primary back in the Cleveland backfield if he can complete a full session on Friday.

This season, Jerome Ford has averaged 4.4 yards per attempt on 87 carries for 381 yards and two touchdowns. In addition, he has 15 receptions for 106 yards on 21 targets.

What time and channel are the Browns vs. Cardinals on Sunday? TV Schedule, live stream details, and more

In Week 9, the Cleveland Browns will face the Arizona Cardinals, who have only won once in eight games this season. Cleveland will attempt to get back to winning ways following a heartbreaking narrow defeat to the Seattle Seahawks last week.

On Sunday, November 5, the Cardinals and Browns will play at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The game is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM ET and will be shown live on CBS.

Adam Archuleta will serve as the game's analyst and Spero Dedes will call the plays. Sideline coverage will be provided by Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Live coverage of the game will also be available on a number of streaming services, including NFL+, SlingTV, and FuboTV.

All the information you need to watch the game is as follows:

Date and Time: Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Stadium: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland

TV: CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)

Live stream: FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, SlingTV, NFL+, DAZN (Canada)

