Will Jerry Jeudy play in Week 2? Broncos WR’s availability status vs. Commanders explored

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy missed Week 1's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He was dealing with a hamstring issue and was sidelined since the last week of August.

Due to his absence, the Broncos' offense looked stale, and they lost Sean Payton's first game as their head coach. The Broncos will face the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

Will Jerry Jeudy play against the Commanders?

As per the latest updates, Jerry Jeudy will play in Week 2. He has recovered from his injury and is ready to contribute towards his team's success.

This will be Jeudy's fourth year in the NFL, and many project him to have a big season. Russell Wilson did look better in Week 1, and with the presence of the former Alabama wideout, the game will be much easier for him.

Since they lost to the Raiders in Week, this upcoming game is a must-win game for the Denver Broncos. Hopefully, the 24-year-old wide receiver will have a good start to his season.

Broncos will be massively helped by Jerry Jeudy

San Francisco 49ers v Denver Broncos

Both the Commanders and the Broncos have great defensive units, which is why both team's offenses need to be at their best. While Russell Wilson is more experienced than Sam Howell, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is under a lot of pressure.

Jeudy and Courtland Sutton will be the go-to targets for Wilson in this game, and how their offense performs in the second game under Sean Payton remains to be seen.

Last season, Jeudy played 15 games in which he had 67 receptions for 972 yards and scored six touchdowns. He ended the season in good form, and due to it, there are high expectations set for him this season.

