Will Kareem Hunt start over Jerome Ford? Exploring Browns RB situation for fantasy football Week 3

Kareem Hunt has reunited with the Cleveland Browns and joins their backfield alongside Jerome Ford. Hunt's return came in the wake of the team losing star running back Nick Chubb for the rest of the season to a knee injury. The question for head coach Kevin Stefanski is who starts in Week 3?

Hunt spent four seasons with Cleveland (2019 - 2022) primarily backing up Chubb. In that stretch, he played in 49 games and rushed for 1,874 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Ford is just in his second season with the Browns and had a solid game following Chubb's exit from the game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (106 yards on 16 carries).

Stefanski made it clear to the media that Ford is the lead back heading into their Week 3 game versus the Titans:

"Jerome is the lead back, but we have to work through all of those types of things and what Kareem’s ready to do this week, if he’s ready to go this week, and what type of load he can carry and Pierre Strong’s role. So, I think we need to work through all of that, but yes, Jerome is the starter.”

Stefanski added that Hunt would be available to play in the Week 3 game, but didn't give specific as to how many snaps.

Kareem Hunt fantasy projection for 2023

Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Hunt's fantasy projection in 2023 depends on how many offensive snaps he takes with the Browns. The former Pro Bowler understands being a starter in the league.

He has 36 career starts, 27 with the Kansas City Chiefs and nine with the Browns. Last season, he was a top-50 running back in PPR leagues with 126.8 points. The 28-year-old finished as a top-10 fantasy running back three times in his career.

Kareem Hunt was already rostered in most leagues ahead of his signing, meaning owners expected him to do something this season. Hunt will see some action in the Browns backfield but it's a matter of how much and when.

Jerome Ford fantasy projection for 2023

Cleveland Browns RB Jerome Ford

Jerome Ford was taken in the fifth round of last year's NFL draft out of the University of Cincinnati. He was the backup to Chubb prior to his injury and now is the lead back entering Week 3.

The second-year running back has fantasy owners already snatching him up given his matchup versus the Titans.

His fantasy projection in 2023 could find himself as a sleeper to finish inside the top 30. The offensive line was built for the run and it has to take some of the pressure off the passing game.

Some experts saw him finishing with close to 70 total PPR points entering the 2023 season. Yet, that number will surely hit triple digits by the season's end.

Will Kareem Hunt start over Jerome Ford?

Ford is a lock to see the lion's share of the workload in Week 3, but remains uncertain what happens beyond that. This week could prove pivotal on who will be the Browns starting running back moving forward.

Given Kareem Hunt's experience with this Browns coaching staff, a case could be made that he has an inside track to the starting job. Cleveland chose to not re-sign him ahead of the season, but gave him a one-year, $4 million deal to return.

Jerome Ford will be given every opportunity to be the lead back as Hunt will serve as his backup. However, Hunt could see himself getting some work in Week 3 that could help Stefanski make a tough choice.