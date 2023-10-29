Will Levis made his NFL start in Week 8 with the Tennessee Titans as starter Ryan Tannehill was unable to play due to an ankle injury. Levis was taken in the second round of this year's NFL draft in hopes of potentially being the future under center. He had a great first half in his debut with two touchdown passes.

Fans have been impressed thus far with the former Kentucky Wildcats star's effort against the Atlanta Falcons. These fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement and that Tannehill's job could be in jeopardy:

More fans chime in on the effort of Levis in his first NFL start and his future as the Titans starting quarterback:

Both of Will Levis's touchdown passes went to DeAndre Hopkins as the wide receiver found the endzone for the first time this season. Levis competed with Malik Willis to be Tannehill's backup throughout training camp and the preseason.

The 24-year-old is looking to maintain his effort as the Titans' passing offense looked in sync with him at the helm.

Could Will Levis take over Tannehill's job this season?

As mentioned earlier, Levis is viewed as the future franchise quarterback by some fans. There have been multiple reports that Tennessee could look to move Tannehill ahead of the trade deadline.

The Titans entered Week 8 sitting at the bottom of the AFC South with a 2-4 record. There is a belief that they are sellers at the trade deadline as they moved All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles recently.

Tannehill is making $27 million this season and possesses the second-highest cap hit on the roster. Will Levis is on his rookie deal and is the cheaper option for the next couple of seasons.

If Tennessee is in rebuild mode, moving Tannehill is a priority to move forward with Levis. Time will tell if head coach Mike Vrabel makes the move to Levis when Tannehill is healthy. It's Levis' team for the time being.