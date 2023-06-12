Will Saquon Barkley sit out the 2023 season? Potential impact on the Giants explored

Saquon Barkley's offseason saga with the New York Giants is taking a whole new dimension. If the running back and the franchise fail to reach a long-term agreement by July 17, Barkley will be compelled to play the 2023 season under the $10.1 million franchise tag.

However, the Penn State alum is not ruling out skipping the entire 2023 NFL season. Despite not signing his franchise tender and appearing likely to miss the Giants' mandatory minicamp this week, Barkley expressed his desire to stay with the team throughout his entire NFL career.

During his AMPT football camp on Sunday, he was asked about his level of optimism regarding a long-term deal with the New York Giants. However, Barkley appeared uncertain about the appropriate response. This evidently projects the whole complexion of the contract talk.

Barkley, however, mentioned to reporters that he would consider sitting out the season as an option if it becomes necessary. In his words:

“I think that's a conversation. Like you said, that's a card I could play. That comes up in conversation if something don't get done by July 17.”

Saquon Barkley believes there's still time for him and the team to work things out. However, should things not go as planned, he will have to draft the next move with his people.

“We got a little bit of time in between there. When that date comes up, then I'll have to sit down with my team, sit down with my family and make decisions. See what we're going to do. What's the next game plan? What's the next move?”

The two-time Pro Bowler also expressed his frustrations on what he considers misleading stories coming out of the press about his contract situation. Saquon Barkley believes the stories leaking out have left some negative impressions on him as they were planned.

"Me getting tagged, was I upset about it? Nobody wants to get tagged. To sit here and say I was frustrated, I was mad, I was upset, what really got me upset was the stories that got leaked out and how misleading they were and how untruthful they were.

"I feel it was trying to paint a narrative of me, paint a picture of me that is not even true. Not even close to being the truth."

Impact of Saquon Barkley sitting out on the New York Giants

After rushing for a personal-record 1,312 yards last season and scoring 10 touchdowns, Saquon Barkley sitting out next season will be a huge blow for the New York Giants. That is the most by a Giants' running back since Tiki Barber in 2006 and the fourth-most in the franchise's history.

The Giants finished the previous season with a 9-7-1 record, and Barkley played a significant role in their success. If he chooses to sit out the upcoming season, it will be challenging for the team to replicate or surpass that record, placing their playoff hopes in some doubt.

The Giants will definitely hope the situation doesn't lead to a repeat of Le'Veon Bell's holdout with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018. On the other hand, Saquon Barkley would also not want to experience the former Steelers running back fate post-sitting out.

The decision to sit out the season had a negative impact on Bell's career. He struggled to regain his previous form and ultimately failed to find more success in the NFL. It was a decision that he said he largely regrets.

