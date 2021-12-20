Are the Buccaneers going to cut Antonio Brown?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown will make his return to the team as early as Monday. Brown has not participated in the Buccaneers' last three games because of a league suspension for breaching the protocols for COVID-19 that both the NFL and NFLPA worked on together to establish. A little over two weeks ago, the four-time All-Pro wide receiver falsely reported his vaccination status.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has left the prospect of having Brown return to the team open. He hinted at the idea that a decision has been reached, despite the fact that it has not been made public:

"It's just a matter of making a statement, and whether I do it before this game or after, we'll wait and see. But I don't want anything distracting from this game."

In Week 15, the Buccaneers host their NFC South divisional rival, the New Orleans Saints, on Sunday Night Football. It will be the third game the Buccaneers will be without the services of Brown, who was dealing with an ankle injury when he was suspended by the league.

Brown has been attending meetings and working out at the team facility in Tampa, which are things players are permitted to do even while under league suspension. Arians and the organization wanted to see how the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver would go about his business while absent from the team. Going back to the ankle of Antonio Brown, rehab has gone well for an injury that has had him miss time since October.

The Buccaneers are not cutting Antonio Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and WR Antonio Brown

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians are likely to keep Antonio Brown on the roster for the time being, because of his usage in the Buccaneers offense. This season, for the team, he has 418 receiving yards on 29 receptions (42 targets) with four touchdowns in five games, two of which he started. Brown signed a one-year extension in the offseason after having a solid 2020.

In eight games (four starts), Brown had 45 receptions with 483 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He had eight receptions for 81 yards receiving in the playoffs last year, winning his first Super Bowl. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady would welcome his return and his contribution down the path of winning back-to-back Super Bowls.

