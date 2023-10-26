Will Tyreek Hill play this week? Dolphins WR’s availability status explored for Week 8

The Miami Dolphins are coming into Week 8 off a 31-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and receiver Tyreek Hill was banged up to make things even worse.

Hill was dealing with a hip injury after the Eagles game, and it was significant enough for the star receiver to miss practice on Wednesday, according to various reports.

However, if Dolphins fans had any fears that Tyreek Hill wouldn't suit up against the New England Patriots on Sunday, well, the player himself offered an injury update.

Tyreek Hill reveals status for Week 8

With the receiver missing practice midweek, there was genuine concern that he could miss Sunday's division game against New England too. He was listed as questionable early in the week.

Now though, the receiver himself has squashed any fears that he won't suit up on Sunday - he's playing.

That will no doubt ease the collective nerves of Dolphins fans everywhere, even though Miami should have enough firepower to get past the Patriots without Hill. Having the speedy star in the lineup will make fans take a deep sigh of relief.

Keep in mind also that the Patriots did beat the Buffalo Bills last week, so they aren't exactly the pushovers many made them out to be. This looms as a 'trap game' for Miami.

Tyreek Hill and Dolphins ready for Patriots test

Hill and the Dolphins will try and sweep the Patriots on Sunday after already handing Bill Belichick's team a loss in Week 2 with a 24-17 win.

However, the Dolphins have lost two of their last four games, so they aren't exactly in good form heading into this one.

With the AFC stacked for talent, the Dolphins need to go on a run, starting with the Patriots if they harbour Super Bowl intentions. This is especially when they face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.

The Patriots' season is just about over, sitting at 2-5, but that doesn't mean they can't spoil other teams' seasons, as they did to Buffalo last week in a 29-25 win.

While playing Miami away has always been a tough task, it looks to be even more so this season, as New England has struggled to get anything going.

Yet, they come into this game confident after beating the Bills, and this is the NFL, so nothing can ever be taken for granted.

However, the Dolphins should be taking care of business this week.