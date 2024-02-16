Willie Gay landing spots: 5 best fits for Chiefs LB in free agency after Super Bowl-winning season

Willie Gay’s days with the Kansas City Chiefs are over, according to his tweet. In January, the linebacker posted after their Wild Card Round victory over the Miami Dolphins:

“It’s looking like Ive probably played my last game in arrowhead😢. Damn im going to miss that place. Nothing like it❤️💛 lets go get this Ring to end it the right way🤞🏾”

After winning Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers, Gay quoted the tweet above while adding:

“We did it the right way FOR SURE😂🙌🏾❤️💛🏆🏆I Love you FOREVER Kansas City!!! JUICEMAN OUT🧃❤️✌🏾”

There’s some truth to his claim because he played out the final year of his rookie-scale contract, earning him a base salary of $1.25 million. He doesn’t qualify for a fifth-year option because he is a second-round pick in 2020.

Kansas City’s success in recent drafts might have led to his departure. The Chiefs are willing to go with 2022 third-round pick Leo Chenal and rookie Cam Jones as Willie Gay’s replacements.

If that’s the case, Gay will leave the Chiefs as a two-time Super Bowl winner. His tackles and sacks may be lower than in 2022, but he had a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. As the former Mississippi State standout enters free agency, here are his ideal destinations.

Which teams will benefit the most from signing Willie Gay?

While returning to the Kansas City Chiefs remains a possibility, he will likely explore free agency once the 2024 league year starts next month. The lucky team that will land Willie Gay is signing a young player with championship experience.

He can bring that winning attitude to the locker room while remaining dedicated to his improvement. It’s the mentality that these teams can use to bolster their status as contenders.

#1 – Seattle Seahawks

While Bobby Wagner is still an All-Pro linebacker, he’s not getting any younger. They must find his replacement, and Willie Gay could be that guy. He will thrive under Mike Macdonald’s system, which has mainly been successful during his stint with the Baltimore Ravens.

Aside from Wagner, the Seahawks have some solid defensive players like Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Tariq Woolen, and Devon Witherspoon. Despite having them on their roster, the Seahawks finished 21st in passing yards allowed (233) and 31st in rushing yards (138.4) per game.

Plugging in Gay can solidify their resistance in the ground and intermediate passing games. Adding him can help the Seahawks slow down the likes of Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Christian McCaffrey.

#2 – Washington Commanders

The Commanders are in the best position to give Willie Gay a massive payday, given their $73.6 million cap space. But aside from that cushion, the team could use some help at linebacker because they only have five players on their depth chart.

Signing a Super Bowl champion will help their defense mature. Pairing him with Dan Quinn should boost their fight on that side of the ball. Gay can help improve a defense that ranked 27th in rushing yards allowed and worst in passing yards allowed per game.

#3 – Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have solid players like Jerry Tillery, Malcolm Koonce, and Maxx Crosby on the defensive line. However, they could make some additions at the linebacker position. They currently have Robert Spillane, Luke Masterson, and Divine Deablo as starters.

Spillane and Deablo had their best performances for the Raiders last season. But other than them, the team’s linebacker rotation is still suspect. Aside from adding a Super Bowl winner in Willie Gay, his knowledge about the Chiefs offense can help Las Vegas defeat Kansas City during their matchups.

#4 – Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have the players to become one of the league’s elite defenses. Surprisingly, a defense with Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Derwin James Jr. hasn’t figured out how to stop their opponents. They ranked 17th in rushing yards allowed and 30th in passing yards surrendered.

Like with the Raiders, having Willie Gay on board can help them decipher what’s happening with the defending Super Bowl champion’s offense. That knowledge is valuable, given they meek the Chiefs at least twice every season. But to sign Gay, they must navigate their cap space, currently at -$45.8 million.

#5 – Dallas Cowboys

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers had success against them in the Wild Card Round by exploiting the middle of the field. That result is a testament to their inconsistencies at linebacker, especially with Micah Parsons primarily used as a pass rusher.

Aside from Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch, the Cowboys only have four other players in their linebacker rotation. Signing Willie Gay can sustain their suffocating pass defense while improving their ability to stop the run. Dallas ranked 16th in rushing yards allowed at 112.4 per game.