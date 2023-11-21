Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Should you pick up Seahawks star for Week 12?

Zach Charbonnet has been a viable option this season in fantasy football for those managers who have him on their team. The rookie is still available in many fantasy leagues due to being a backup to Kenneth Walker III this season. Charbonnet has been solid in that role, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt on 53 carries.

Head coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media after the Week 11 loss (17-16) against the Rams about Walker III's injury:

“Kenny got an oblique strain that was legit. He couldn’t do anything. He couldn’t move hardly with it.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There's a strong chance he will see more action as Walker III suffered an oblique injury against the Rams. The question now shifts to whether the rookie running back is a viable option to pick up off waiver in Week 12.

Week 12 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire pickups: Zach Charbonnet fantasy projection

The Seahawks will host their NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, in Week 12. San Francisco has allowed an average of 12.9 fantasy points to running backs this season. Looking at his projection, Zach Charbonnet is sitting close to 10 points.

Expand Tweet

This is likely due to him being leaned on a bit more due to starting quarterback Geno Smith getting hurt in the Rams game. Smith is dealing with a right arm injury. The uncertainty surrounding the team's current quarterback situation could see the rookie's projection reach double-digits.

Should you pick up Zach Charbonnet in Week 12?

He is available in over 40% of all fantasy leagues, which is interesting. Pick him as Walker III could miss extended time. Charbonnet could end up being an option to keep as the fantasy football season is winding down in many leagues. He has been targeted 11 times over Seattle's last two games in the passing game.

This aspect of his game makes him a must-pick-up, as few running backs on the waiver wire cannot do what he does. Charbonnet is competing with the likes of DeeJay Dallas in the team's backfield for snaps.

Pete Carroll hasn't run the ball much, as the Seahawks are one of nine teams with under 1,000 total rushing yards.

However, that could change if the quarterback situation changes against the 49ers in Week 12 on Thanksgiving evening. The short week means Charbonnet will be in the backfield with some frequency.