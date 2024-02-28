Zach Wilson trade destinations: 3 teams that should pursue Jets QB in 2024

Zach Wilson's time with the New York Jets is all but over. The team and his relationship soured tremendously through a tumultous 2023 season.

The Jets team a haul for a veteran to replace Wilson, but the replacement got injured, forcing the BYU product back into the lineup. When he struggled, the Jets benched him and didn't treat him very well, so expect a trade sometime soon. Here's which teams might be interested.

Who should trade for Zach Wilson?

3) Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have to begin preparing for Jared Goff's inevitable free agency. He's getting older and will be expensive.

Those two factors do not apply to Zach Wilson, though, who could make the transition and the decision a lot easier. He would not cost a lot and could learn from Goff, who is a veteran and has been in Wilson's situation.

There's really no better landing spot for Wilson. It's just that the Lions might not consider moving on from Goff even when he's a free agent.

2) Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons likely draft too low to get a good quarterback in the draft. Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and Caleb Williams will more than likely be gone by the time they're on the board, and JJ McCarthy or Bo Nix in the top-10 would be a disastrous move.

Therefore, the options to move on from Desmond Ridder are limited, but they could swing a cheap deal for Zach Wilson and land him and give him a shot. He might do well in an offense with the wealth of elite pass-catchers and weapons Atlanta has.

1) Minnesota Vikings

Where will Zach Wilson go?

Here's an ideal scenario for the Minnesota Vikings: they trade for Wilson, a trade that likely does not cost much with the former first-round pick's value being on the floor.

They also sign Kirk Cousins back for two more years. When those seasons are up and Cousins is 38, they have a natural succession plan in place that allows the young QB to learn from Cousins and take over in a vaunted offense with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

If nothing else, it's a low-risk move that could pay massive dividends down the line if they bring Cousins back, which it seems as if they want to.