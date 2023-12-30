Zamir White or Ty Chandler: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 17?

It's Week 17 in fantasy football and Zamir White and Ty Chandler are in the spotlight as potential game-winners at RB. The Las Vegas Raiders are set to start White against the Indianapolis Colts, and Chandler is set to edge out Alexander Mattison for the Minnesota Vikings versus the Green Bay Packers.

This is the final game in most fantasy formats, so this is Super Bowl week or a chance to win a final consolation matchup. Either way, winning is everything, and getting your lineup right is key.

Let's take a look at the fantasy football outlooks for these two RBs, starting with Zamir White:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Zamir White a good fantasy pick in Week 17?

Is Zamir White a good fantasy pick in Week 17?

Zamir White is set to be the chief beneficiary of Josh Jacobs' injury concerns at the Raiders. Jacobs is doubtful to play and presuming he doesn't, White becomes a very intriguing pick.

There are some interesting decisions to be made with RBs this week and White is among them. Presuming Jacobs is out, White will see the majority of the carries for the Raiders against the Colts, however, Ameer Abdullah will share some of the carries, particularly on passing downs. This limits White's ceiling, as receptions are good point-gainers.

That said, White has put up good numbers over the past two weeks, his only starts of the season. He put up 16.00 points (HPPR) in Week 15 against the LA Chargers, courtesy of 69 yards on the ground and a TD, alongside 16 yards through the air.

In Week 16, White put up 14.50 points against the Kansas City Chiefs, via 145 yards on the ground. A touchdown would have pushed him up significantly, but this was still a good haul on a day when the Raiders' offense struggled.

The Colts are 30th against RBs in fantasy football this season, so presuming he starts, White projects to hit around the same numbers again or maybe slightly higher. He looks to have a floor of around 10 points and a ceiling of up to 20.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Zamir White to hit 6.2 points, however, this is due to Josh Jacobs yet to be ruled out. Presuming he can't play, White looks to be a solid start as an RB2 or flex. If Jacobs is cleared to play in Week 17, you should not start White.

Is Ty Chandler a good fantasy pick in Week 17?

Is Ty Chandler a good fantasy pick in Week 17?

Ty Chandler made the most of his opportunity against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 and looks to have edged past Alexander Mattison in the VIkings' pecking order. Chandler put up 23.20 points via 132 yards and a TD (HPPR leagues) and looked elite against the Bengals.

However, in Week 16 the Vikings struggled to get the running game going against the Detroit Lions. While Mattison returned from injury, Chandler got the start and though he scored a TD, he only came away with 7.70 points.

Chandler is expected to get more carries than Mattison against the Green Bay Packers this week, as well as see the third-down/passing snaps. The Packers have been pretty leaky on defense in recent weeks, but that is mostly against the pass.

Green Bay is 22nd against RBs in fantasy football and given their injury issues, they project to be an encouraging matchup for Ty Chandler. Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool has Chandler recording 9.6 points in Week 17, which means he is an okay pick, but there are concerns.

The issue is that Mattison might see an increased workload here, as he has had another week to recover. This could cut into Chandler's volume, and volume means points in fantasy football.

Zamir White or Ty Chandler: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 17?

This all depends on Josh Jacobs' status for Week 17. Presuming he doesn't play, Zamir White should be a slightly better pick than Ty Chandler, although it could be close. If Jacobs does play, Chandler is a better pick and you should bench White.

Zamir White or Ty Chandler: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 17?

Looking at both these RBs, they are almost certainly in for better weeks than anyone you can find on waivers at this stage. Unless there are any late injuries (or Jacobs is cleared), both these RBs look to be solid RB2 or flex choices, depending on your roster strengths.