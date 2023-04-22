Zay Flowers vs Quentin Johnston college stats in 2022: Gauging which wide receiver prospect was more productive

Since the 2020 draft, the NFL has placed a huge emphasis on wide receivers, selecting 17 of them in the first round.

In 2023, there is no undisputed top receiver in this class. Even the most highly regarded candidates have significant flaws. You might hear five different names if you poll multiple draft pundits to choose their top WR in the 2023 draft.

Two of these players, Zay Flowers and Quentin Johnston, have been predicted to leave early.

Some will criticize Zay Flowers for his stature and how it relates to the NFL threshold, but such worries are exaggerated. His skill set should immediately transition to the higher ranks because of his ability to consistently generate space in all the pitch phases, scan the ball vertically, alter trajectory and speed up, compensate for off-target passes and succeed at receiving point.

Meanwhile, Quentin Johnston is one of the very few ball-catchers in this group who can play as the real "X" receiver and triumph vertically in 50-50 reception scenarios. Due to his stature and quickness, he has also played in the slot and can be spectacular after reception. Johnston is among a handful of targets in this group who are capable of doing it all.

So, let's have a look at the two wide receivers' scouting reports and college statistics.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers’ scouting reports and college statistics

Zay Flowers is a standout performer, deserving of being selected in the first round as the first WR.

Nevertheless, Flowers still falls as far as WR4 or even WR5 in some pundits' projections, making him far from the class's unanimous No. 1 wide receiver.

Flowers is a diminutive phenom who, for years, was Boston's top receiver, tearing apart defenders with his agility and acceleration. Considering his diminutive size, he's incredibly slippery and effective down the field.

He averaged 13.8 yards per grab and accumulated 500 yards on long throws last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He also earned his second first-team All-ACC recognition last season, recording 78 receptions for 1,077 yards and 12 TDs.

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston’s scouting reports and college statistics

Even though Quentin Johnston's speed and athleticism will make cornerbacks rue their mistakes, allowing him to gain yards after catching the ball, teams might like to see him consistently employ his body shape in challenged circumstances.

Johnston had a strong 2022 with 60 receptions on 98 targets for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns in 14 contests. In the most significant competitions, he was Max Duggan's go-to man, and he delivered.

In tight wins over Kansas and Oklahoma State early in the season, Johnson received 22 throws for 386 yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded four receptions for 139 yards against Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game and an additional six for 163 yards against Michigan in the CFP semifinal.

