NPFL 2019-20: Enugu Rangers vs Plateau United match prediction, preview and where to watch | Nigerian Football

Enugu Rangers

Nigeria Professional Football League action continues in earnest in the coming week, and one of the most notable fixtures would be Enugu Rangers taking on Plateau United at home. Both sides are certainly aiming for a win, but for very different reasons.

Gbenga Ogunbote and his Rangers side have won only one game out of the five they have played this season. While they have two games in hand, they're currently sitting in 19th place, and they're going to try to use this match as a stepping stone to climb up the ladder.

Plateau United, on the other hand, have played seven games so far, and they sit at the top of the table, having lost just once in their last five outings. Kennedy Boboye will surely direct his boys to source a win against a team that has lost their last three games, and don't look like too much of a threat to United.

Enugu Rangers v Plateau United: Match Information

Date: 18th December 2019

Kickoff: 4:00 PM (WAT)

Live Stream: Bet365 Live Stream

Venue: Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu

Enugu Rangers v Plateau United: Team News

Enugu Rangers are still reeling from the comical sack of now former coach Benedict Ugwu during their game against Awka United. Now that Ogunbote has taken over, Rangers fans are hoping that there would be a change in tactics, and perhaps, results.

Plateau United might be league leaders, but they lost 1-0 to Heartland last week, and they'll be looking to regain their confidence this week. Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men were able to take home all three points thanks to Chibundu Amah’s 73rd-minute effort. Plateau had a bit of a challenge forcing through the defensive Heartland wall, but they might have it easier with a struggling Enugu side.

Enugu Rangers v Plateau United: Probable Lineups

Rangers: Opubo, Ezeh, Traore, Oladuntoye, Loute, Shimaga, Madu, Olawoyin, Chiamaka, Itoya, Egbujuo

Plateau: Oladele, Amaefule, Itodo, Ambrose, Ogene, Salomon, Johnson, Owolabi, Jubril, Oche, Ovoke

Enugu Rangers v Plateau United: NPFL Form Guide

Enugu Rangers: D-W-L-L-L

Plateau: W-D-W-D-L

Enugu Rangers v Plateau United: Head-to-Head

Enugu Rangers and Plateau United have played 7 matches so far. While Rangers have won four times, Plateau have picked up three wins, and there have been no draws. On average, both teams have scored 1.7 goals per match.

In the two most recent games, however, Plateau have won both, and are statistically headed for another win to level both sides.

Enugu Rangers: 4 wins

Plateau United: 3 wins

Enugu Rangers v Plateau United Prediction

While Rangers have the capacity to surprise Plateau United, especially due to home advantage, United are on a consistent streak. They may have lost against Heartland, but that came after a good run of wins, and they'll be itching to start that streak again.

Prediction: Enugu Rangers 1-2 Plateau United