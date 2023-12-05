5 best Pokemon to catch during Along the Routes in Pokemon GO

The Along the Routes event in Pokemon GO is almost here, leading many to wonder about the creatures they will encounter throughout its duration. Thankfully, this event aims to give players a better chance to collect some rare variants of fan-favorite creatures and common standard forms.

Of course, some creatures that spawn throughout this event have a much higher value than others. With this in mind, players may want to know about the best offerings to fill out their collections.

Hitmontop, Eevee, and more of the best spawns from Pokemon GO's Along the Routes event

1) Feebas

Feebas as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Feebas is normally a very rare spawn in Pokemon GO, making the Along the Routes event a boon for those trying to add Milotic to their collection. The latter is a bulky Pokemon that many use for defending gyms. As a result, Milotic can be a valuable addition that helps collect free Pokecoins.

While Feebas may be a common spawn, evolving it won't be easy. Despite being much easier than Gyarados, often seen as its counterpart, players must register the Feebas as their Buddy Pokemon and then walk 20 kilometers with it to gain an evolution.

2) Hisuian Sneasel

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Hisuian Sneasel is known for its amazing evolution, Sneasler. Not only is the latter a decent pick in every division of the game's competitive scene, it's also one of the best battlers in the main series. This makes it a coveted asset not only for the Battle League but also for the main series.

Through the use of the Pokemon Home application and its tie-in connectivity with Pokemon GO, players can catch a Hisuian Sneasel, evolve it, and then transfer it to their Pokemon Home account for use on the Nintendo Switch.

Much like Milotic, they will need 100 Sneasel candies, then walk with one registered as their buddy to trigger an evolution.

3) Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Growlithe (pictured right) as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hisuian Growlithe is a great catch for the same reason as Hisuian Sneasel. Its evolution is a tremendous battler in the main series and boasts decent potential in the Battle League. As such, it is invaluable for all types of competitive battlers. The critter is also significantly easier to evolve compared to the creatures mentioned above.

The only item required to evolve a Hisuian Growlithe into an Arcanine is 50 Growlithe candies. Since Hisuian Growlithe will be easy to come by during this event, players should have no problem collecting the required amount before proceedings come to a close. This grind can be cut down by quite a bit with an ample supply of Pinap Berries.

4) Hitmontop

Hitmontop as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hitmontop may not be a top-tier metagame contender, but it is still a great choice in the Great and Ultra Leagues for those who lack the meta-defined Fighting-types. Having the opportunity to find this critter in the wild will be incredibly helpful for beginners.

Since its pre-evolved form, Tyrogue, is an extremely rare spawn or hatches from an egg, catching one of its least common evolutions is a great opportunity for those hoping to complete their Pokemon GO Pokedex.

5) Eevee

Eevee's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Though its wild spawn rate will remain relatively untouched during the event in Pokemon GO, Eevee is one of the creatures players can encounter by completing field research tasks. It is the most adaptable monster in the franchise, with eight evolutions for as many elements.

An Eevee is always helpful to have on hand if players need one of its elemental evolutions for a Raid Battle or Team GO Rocket fight. As such, they should take full advantage of its availability during Pokemon GO's Along the Routes event.