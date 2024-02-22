5 event features that should be permanent in Pokemon GO, according to Reddit

Pokemon GO's regular churn of special events has led to some pretty great bonuses for trainers to take advantage of, albeit for a limited time. However, trainers on Reddit and elsewhere on social media have often discussed the wish for some event features to remain permanent fixtures in the game, even if Niantic hasn't expressed support for doing so.

Resource bonuses, Pocket Monster sprite art, and long-distance trading, Pokemon GO fans miss many of the features introduced during temporary events. In their eyes, some of these additions being made permanent could revitalize the game and give it plenty of quality-of-life features just by using gameplay mechanics that were introduced in the past.

Among the Pokemon GO event features that players wanted to be permanent, some stuck out on Reddit and gained massive popularity, and it doesn't hurt to examine them.

Five Pokemon GO event features Redditors wish were permanent

1) Bonus Candy From Quality Throws

It wouldn't hurt to reward good Poke Ball throws in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During the Bug Out! event, Pokemon GO players were delighted to find that they received bonus candy rewards depending on how accurate their throws were. Nice, Great, and Excellent throws increased the candy received, which could be further bolstered by Pinap Berries, allowing trainers to rack up a ton of candy to reward their throwing skill.

Although making this feature permanent might diminish the efficacy of other ways to get candy in Pokemon GO, trainers would undoubtedly be pleased with the prospect.

2) Pokemon Roster Sprites

Pokemon GO creatures were rendered in sprite form during April Fool's Day (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite it being a purely cosmetic feature, Pokemon GO's April Fool's Day events saw the Pocket Monsters in a player's news feed, Pokemon collection, and more rendered in 8-bit sprite form, much like they were in older main series games. Plenty of fans appreciate this classic aesthetic and wish that the feature could at least be enabled in the game's settings.

As a UI customization setting, this feature could be a win-win scenario. Players who love the sprites can enable them, while trainers who prefer to stick to the 3D model of Pokemon can do so. It would bring a little aesthetic flavoring to the mobile title in addition to the upcoming visual updates Niantic has announced.

3) Increased Trade Radius

Pokemon GO trading could benefit significantly from a small adjustment (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During certain Pokemon GO events - particularly Christmas - it isn't unheard of to find that a player's trade distance has increased. Christmastime has increased the trading range to a 40km radius in the past, and some players are sorely missing that improved ease of trading. While implementing global trades might be a bit much, 40km trades being permanent would at least be a positive step forward.

While players would prefer global-range trading, it would make region-exclusive Pokemon incredibly easy to acquire, which works against Niantic's interests. However, an increased trade radius of 40km would at least allow players to trade Pokemon without being in the immediate vicinity of each other.

4) Biomes

Some fans miss finding specific Pokemon types in certain environments (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the earlier days of Pokemon GO, including events, certain areas of the game world could spawn specific Pokemon. This was known collectively by players as Pokemon biomes. Trainers could expect to find Water-type 'mons near the ocean or lakes, Fighting-types in mountains, or Grass- and Bug-types in rural grassy pastures, for example.

Niantic phased out biomes for the most part, instead focusing on spawning Pokemon throughout the game world in a more even distribution. While biomes technically still exist, they're not as pronounced as they once were, and some trainers have pointed to this as a reason why they've been dissatisfied with the Pokemon spawning variety outside of events.

Given the introduction of community communication tools for the game like Niantic Campfire, Pokemon GO's receiving more emphasis on biomes in the future could be worth exploring. If nothing else, it might improve the complaints of spawn variety and give trainers more reason to explore different types of terrain.

5) Removal of the Remote Raid Participation/Pass Limit

Trainers still sorely miss unlimited remote raiding (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Niantic's implementation of a remote raiding limit and the reduced access to remote raid passes remains arguably the most controversial decision in Pokemon GO's history. However, during GO Fest 2023, the remote raiding limit was temporarily removed, and trainers got a taste of what it was like to raid from wherever they liked once more.

More than just about anything, fans are still hoping for the return of unlimited remote raiding. Unfortunately, Niantic has been very clear about its stance surrounding remote raids, so this wish remains a pipe dream at best. Still, in all likelihood, fans will continue to be vocal about it for years to come.